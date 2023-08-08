The Wharton County Commissioners Court met Monday in a special meeting to discuss and authorize the potential purchase of four pickup trucks at an upcoming area auction.
According to County Judge Phillip Spenrath, the court voted to approve the possible purchases, which could happen as soon as today.
“Counties statewide have had difficulties in locating replacement vehicles due to nationwide inventory shortages,” Judge Spenrath said. “Several of our commissioners recently learned of an upcoming auction in the Houston area and liked what they saw.”
Spenrath said that because the truck purchases were not anticipated beforehand in the budget, Commissioners Court had to meet to approve action.
“Our county budget policy requires court approval prior to purchasing non-budgeted capital,” Spenrath said. “Thus we held a special meeting this past Monday, ahead of the auction, to approve the necessary purchase of trucks.”
Spenrath noted Commissioner Steven Goetsch (Precinct 3) and Commissioner Doug Mathews (Precinct 4) felt the potential deals would be “too good to pass up.”
The auction is slated for today and is being held at Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, a company based out of Vancouver.
