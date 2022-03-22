Wharton County gas prices last week were less than 10 cents under the state record.
The American Automobile Association reported Wharton County’s average gas price as $3.90 per gallon, which is slightly below the state average of $3.958 per gallon as of March 17.
Gas prices in Texas averaged $3.942 per gallon March 18, only 4 cents less than July 7, 2008, where prices reached $3.986 per gallon, a record high.
Retail diesel fuel hit its highest point in Texas on March 11 at $4.981 per gallon as reported by AAA.
Wharton County farmers and other agricultural professionals have expressed concern over fuel costs doubling.
“Commodity costs are unsustainable,” Taiton farmer AJ Kresta said.
As of March 18, the average price for diesel in Texas was $4.896 per gallon, which is $1.229 per gallon more than the previous month and $2.036 more than the previous year.
In El Campo, gas prices ranged from $3.83 to $4.09 per gallon, Wharton prices ranged from $3.77 to $4.13 per gallon.
State average prices began sharply rising between Feb. 28 and March 7, from $3.281 per gallon to $3.73 per gallon.
The Biden administration’s executive order banning the import of Russian petroleum products was signed on March 8, after the majority of the oil price increase had occurred.
The executive order prohibits “the importation ... of the following ... crude oil, petroleum fuels, oils and products of their distillation; liquefied natural gas; coal; and coal products and new investment in the energy sector,”
Russia accounts for 7% of petroleum products imported into the United States, a similar number to Saudi Arabia. Both being beat out by Mexico, which accounts for 11% of petroleum imports and Canada which accounts for 52%, the EIA reports.
A $0.449 increase in average price per gallon over a one week period is the largest one week increase seen since the EIA report has been published starting in June 2000.
The closest similar incident measured by the EIA was between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 2005, which saw an increase in Texas gas prices of $0.424 per gallon.
Oil prices have a significant effect, making up about half the overall cost of gas to the consumer at the pump.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that oil was being imported into the United States at an average of $124.58 per barrel in July 2008, a record high.
Business Insider recorded oil as a commodity closing at an average $123.70 per barrel on March 8 decreasing to $102.98 per barrel on March 17.
Texas gas prices held above $3 in 2008 until the week ending Sept. 13, about three months after the price maximum.
All prices listed are for regular unleaded gasoline.
