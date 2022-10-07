Five promoted in police department

With the turning of the fiscal calendar comes the ability of the Wharton Police Department to make several promotions.
Chief Terry Lynch took immediate opportunity of the new fiscal year to make sevral key promotions within his department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
With the turning of the fiscal calendar comes the ability of the Wharton Police Department to make several promotions.
Chief Terry Lynch took immediate opportunity of the new fiscal year to make sevral key promotions within his department.
“Lt. Ben Evans was promoted to assistant chief. Sgts. Ariel Soltura and Jeremy Eder were promoted to lieutenants. Sgt. Justin Moran was promoted to detective. Corporal Ashley Strelec was promoted as the department's first female patrol sergeant,” Lynch said.
He said there have been several vacancies in the department that he has been waiting to fill once the new budget kicked in.
“Justin Moran was a patrol sergeant and he moved into a detective position and Steven Jimenez moved from a detective position to a patrol sergeant position,” Lynch said.
During the promotion ceremony, Lynch was able to make some special presentations.
“I had the honor to present Officer Andre Murray and Officer Marshall Johnson the Department Lifesaving Award for their actions that took place on Sept. 11, 2022, in which they contributed to the successful resuscitation of a member of our community through the use of CPR and AED, until the arrival of EMS,” Lynch said. “Today was a great day for our department, and an even better day to be the chief.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.