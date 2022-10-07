Five promoted in police department

Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch recently promoted five people in his department and honored two more for their lifesaving efforts. Pictured from the left at Lynch, Cpl. Ashley Strelec, Detective Justin Moran, Assistant Chief Ben Evans, Sgt. Jeremy Eder, Officer Marshall Johnson, Sgt. Ariel Soltura, and Officer Andre Murray.

 Photo courtesy Wharton Police Department

With the turning of the fiscal calendar comes the ability of the Wharton Police Department to make several promotions.

Chief Terry Lynch took immediate opportunity of the new fiscal year to make sevral key promotions within his department.

