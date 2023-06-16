Thanks to Dr. Peter Erickson, Leonard Wittig, and Pete Kucera, Boling community’s historical marker has been relocated to a more visible location on FM 1301 near the intersection with FM 442. The marker reads:
“BOLING. This area was called Floyd’s Lane prior to the advent of the New York, Texas, & Mexican Railway in 1900. Named for the Bolling family of Virginia, the town name was misspelled when citizens applied for a U. S. Post Office. The economy was based on farming and the railroad until sulphur, oil, and gas were discovered on the Boling Dome in 1925. Boling became a boom town. The population grew from 20 in 1920 to 450 in 1930. Many streets and subdivisions were named for the companies that flocked there. Mineral production was the dominant industry in the area for 70 years."
