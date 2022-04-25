Candidate profiles for May 7 election: Ressa Zambrano

Ressa Zambrano
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 4
My name is Ressa Zambrano and I am 27 years old, currently running for Wharton ISD School Board Position #4.
I have always been passionate about Wharton ISD as well as serving our youth and community. I have been actively working with our young people and their families for the past nine years in many different settings throughout Wharton County. I am a 2013 Wharton High School graduate. I currently serve as club director of the Boys & Girls Club of Wharton. I am an active board member for MEHOP, and a Rotary member for the City of Wharton. I am confident that my experiences working in our community have given me the tools to make a big change throughout our school system.
When you come out to vote I hope you consider me. It’s time to stop standing on the sidelines and make a positive difference. Make the right choice, I’ll be your voice!
