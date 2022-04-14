Right now most of Wharton Junior High School is a pile of rubble being hauled off to the landfill.
By August of 2023, however, a new building will open its doors for new generations of students in the Wharton Independent School District. In the meantime, junior high students are attending classes in portable units at Wharton High School.
“You know, I think when all this is done, the inconvenience of having to be on a combined campus for two years, when the junior high opens up and we are able to take kids, they’ll be going into a really, really nice state-of-the-art facility,” Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin said.
Demolition at the junior high began in March, delayed several months by asbestos abatement, and new construction should be well under way in May according to Michael Lanier, the district’s construction project manager.
The $31.5 million project is being paid from the $59.5 million bond voters approved in 2017. When complete, the new construction will total 86,864 square feet.
Lanier said construction costs and labor should be $26.3 million. The remainder is for soft costs.
“That’s a term in the industry that used for your architect and engineering fees, consultant fees, testing, permits, surveying, all those things thrown in together with furniture, fixtures, and equipment, desks, computers, all the technology stuff,” Lanier said.
When students do report to the new junior high they will find most everything shiny and new.
“The only things that will remain are what they termed the new gym, the cafeteria, those two will not be touched at all,” Lanier said. “The band hall is being renovated into a boys locker room, and a girls and boys weight room. We’re building a new fine arts facility, to house band, theater arts, art, all those things, and it’ll be on the site of the old gym. And that’s the last building that’s being torn down right now. There’ll be a new building.”
“The fine arts facility is next to the library space,” he added. “We’ll have a brand new library in there. If you go out on the southern end, what was the woodshop is being turned into administrative areas … And the wing that’s on the south end, that’s a classroom wing that’s being renovated, but it’s not being torn down. But that’s where we’re getting new science labs.”
O’Guin, who has been superintendent for two years, said when the previous administration put the bond before voters, it promised more than it could possibly deliver. Originally, the major projects to be funded out of $59.5 million were a new high school and junior high school.
“They asked for $59.5 million when a facility study originally said that we needed $114 million to do everything that they told everybody,” O’Guin said.
That meant some projects had to get cut or revised. The proposed FEMA dome, a joint project with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would have created a new competition gym and locker rooms that would have doubled as an emergency command center and would withstand hurricane-force winds, had to be scrapped. The board of trustees also had to decide between a new high school, a new junior high, or piecemeal work on both.
“You could either pick one and complete it in whole with the monies we had left or you could piecemeal both,” Lanier said. “That is just a poor way, in my opinion, of doing things because you don’t have a finished product that you can move forward with. The junior high was basically selected because at that time, we had already committed to establishing a portable village behind the high school for the junior high to move into.”
O’Guin said a new high school is needed but will be up to the next school board to decide if and when to seek a bond to pay for it. The board of trustees will have two new members after May 7 as incumbents Christine Stransky and Rachel Rust did not file for re-election.
The district has been busy with construction projects in the last two years, some of them bond related and some paid from the fund balance by the trustees. In 2019 the $10.9 million Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium was built. Last year the districted completed the $2.6 million Agriculture Project Center using bond funds. Also completed were a new bus loop at Sivells Elementary, and the softball field (upgrades to the baseball field were not part of the bond).
Projects done or under way not utilizing bond money include the special education co-op building, locker rooms at the stadium, improvements to the high school gym, and the cosmetology lab and dance studio at the high school.
With the remaining bond money the district hopes to get a new maintenance and operation center.
O’Guin said he hopes the board of trustees will support a bond for a new high school because the current building has Wharton students at a disadvantage compared to neighboring districts.
“A kid in Wharton ISD, they don’t get the same science experience that that a kid in another district with more modern features gets because our science labs are so small and outdated at the high school,” O’Guin said.
He said most of the school was built 50-60 years ago and is inadequate to handle to load today.
“Our kids are getting a substandard science education when it comes compared to those that have modern facilities,” he said.
All that could change with the passage of a bond, if the trustees decide to float one to the voters.
“If we can get the high school, if we go out for another bond, I think our kids to be taken care of for probably the next 40 or 50 years. That’s all you can ask for,” he said.
