Cops and Rodders car show is April 30

The Wharton Police Department will host its annual Cops n’ Rodders Car Show at the Wharton Civic Center (1924 N. Fulton St.), on Saturday, April 30.
The show will showcase 35 car, truck, motorcycle and other classes, area vendors, street food, T-shirts, dash plaques, 50/50 raffles and more. An estimated 130 vehicles will be on display. The event is free for spectators, but to enter a vehicle in the show the fee is $25. Registration is April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
The rainy day makeup will be Sunday, May 1.
For more information, contact the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131.
