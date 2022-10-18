Items related to water and drainage flooded the Wharton County Commissioners Court agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting.
The 2.5-hour session included seven items related to various water and drainage projects and grants to help fund some of them.
The first involved a Community Development Block Grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to help pay for water line improvements for the Isaacson Municipal Utility District (IMUD) next to El Campo.
Kelle Odom, director of client services for GrantWorks, which provides grant program management services for state and local governments, told the court that Wharton County has a good chance of being funded $500,000 for the project.
“We predict that you’re going to be funded in year one, because you haven’t been funded in the last three cycles,” she said.
According to County Judge Phillip Spenrath, the grants are awarded once every two years. The county is currently seeking requests for proposals (RFP) for administrative services and requests for qualifications (RFQ) for the 2023-2024 for Texas Community Block Grant Program. The county would serve as a conduit between the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and IMUD, as the grants must be requested by a city or county.
Odom said there is a local match required but that IMUD already has money set aside for the project.
“The match … can be as low as 2% for a population less than 1,500, all the way up to 15% if you’re serving over 10,000 people,” she said. “It does have to be 51%, low-to-moderate income, for the beneficiary to serve that or above. We expect that these will be due to TDA in the spring of next year. It is a two-year cycle. So the communities that score the highest will be funded in year one, which is next year. The ones that fall below that will be funded in year two.”
Mindi Snyder, former El Campo city manager now with GrantWorks, explained that IMUD buys water from El Campo and returns wastewater to the city. She said the water system was built with a grant, but that the system hasn’t been maintained very well.
“They had an old grant many years ago to put that system in and the maintenance has not been really kept up well so they have a lot of issues with leaking lines, failing lines within the whole thing,” she said. “Our firm did an assessment for them and recommended a complete new system. It is definitely more than this $500,000, but they are looking at phasing it so this would be the first phase of that to begin to replace their system because, unfortunately, their citizens there have extremely high water bills because of the leaks in the system and different things that they have to bear.
“So it’s an opportunity to improve that system for the citizens that live there. It is very much in the low-to-moderate qualification range for the people that live there and would be a huge service to help, similar to like the West Hills addition. It’s a need, definitely,” she said.
Snyder said the project was estimated a year ago to cost $2 million to complete, so it will be done in phases as funding becomes available.
Spenrath made a motion to seek the requests for proposals for administrative services and requests for qualifications. It was approved unanimously, with Commissioner Steven Goetsch being absent.
Shovel-ready projects
Spenrath reminded the commissioners that the county has been awarded $11,758,516 for shove- ready flood mitigation drainage projects from the second round of the General Land Office’s Hurricane Harvey CDBG Flood Mitigation Program. Now it was time to agree on which projects would be funded.
He and engineering consultant Eric Scheibe identified three projects that should be shovel-ready by the Jan. 1 application deadline.
“One of those is the Blue Creek project, near El Campo. One is a drainage channel in Boling Township. One is a drainage channel near the City of East Bernard,” Spenrath said.
Schiebe said the Boling projects will cost about $1 million, and the East Bernard project about $2.8 million.
“Our firm was hired by the City East Bernard to do a drainage master plan. We started work on that in June and we’re slated to be significantly done with a lot of the analysis before the end of this year,” Scheibe said.
He said the Blue Creek project has an estimated cost of $7.5 million.
“The Blue Creek Drainage Improvement Project, so this is similar to, the court recalls about 10 years ago, Tres Palacios, there was a big regional study done and recommendations and one of the recommendations for phase one was channel improvements at US 59 Bypass downstream and a big regional detention pond,” he said. “So similar to that, we’re recommending an improvement on Blue Creek, which drains these parts of town. This channel improvement widening would be at the downstream end of the city, generally from Business 59 going through US 59 Bypass and then going downstream, I have this sort of stopping at the County Road 405. But it may have gone all the way to FM 1161.”
The commissioners voted to use those three projects for the $11.8 million Hurricane Harvey CDBG Flood Mitigation Program.
Engineering bids
The court voted to award engineering bids to three firms, Scheibe Consulting, Linn Engineering (John Mercer and Associates), and Kaluza Incorporated. They would oversee different parts of the $11.8 million Hurricane Harvey CDBG Flood Mitigation Program.
Regional floodplain project
Spenrath said a flood warning project originally known as the Tri County Flood Project, which included Colorado, Matagorda, and Wharton counties, has expanded to six counties, adding Austin, Fort Bend, and Brazoria counties. The six counties, and several large cities within them, have partnered to get a $6.9 million CDBG flood mitigation grant for what is now known as the Lower Colorado River and San Bernard Flood Warning System Project.
The project will review the Colorado River and San Bernard River drainage systems and provide more river gauges for flood warnings. With Wharton County taking the lead, the county sought bids for engineering and administrative services. The commissioners agreed to award engineering bids to Scheibe Consulting, Linn Engineering, and Kaluza Incorporated. The administrative bids will be awarded later.
Lake Nett drainage
Spenrath and Scheibe reported that a drainage project for the Lake Nett subdivision will have to be scaled back due to problems acquiring easements for drainage to the north. Rather than having a wider channel, it will be deeper and steeper.
“It’s going to be a V channel. But it’s going to be much deeper, the side slopes are going to be probably closer to two-to-one, as opposed to three-to-one or four-to-one,” Scheibe said. “And the original plan was a 12-foot bottom but this is just going to be a big channel. But it will be sufficiently deep to positively drain the lake … during flooding … You could basically say it’s a one-foot bottom.”
He said the project will begin next spring or summer. The commissioners approved the change in scope of the project.
