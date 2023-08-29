This summer is proving to be hotter than most, with rainfall still struggling to meet historic averages and temperature spiking.

An unbroken chain of Danevang volunteers has been tracking rainfall monthly in the small community since 1896. In following rainfall trends since the turn of the millennium, their records show a marked shift towards dry and hot weather over the years.

Yearly rainfall totals still higher than this point in 1954, Danevang volunteers say

