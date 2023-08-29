This summer is proving to be hotter than most, with rainfall still struggling to meet historic averages and temperature spiking.
An unbroken chain of Danevang volunteers has been tracking rainfall monthly in the small community since 1896. In following rainfall trends since the turn of the millennium, their records show a marked shift towards dry and hot weather over the years.
The Danevang rainfall chart reports the lowest annual rainfall total came from 1954, when the station measured a minuscule 18.85 inches that year, or just more than an inch and a half a month. The county in 2023 is still ahead of 1954’s totals to date, as from January to August in 1954, the Danevang station measured a total of 9.24 inches of rainfall, well below the 21.27 inches as of this year.
Some notable temperatures have been tracked in Danevang for the same timespan, with 106, 107 and 108 degree temperatures in 1928, 1939 and 1954 respectively, numbers that Wharton County drivers would recognize today as summer temperatures.
Rainfall totals have been trending down since 2000, with maximum, minimum and average rainfall totals dropping to between 60-80 year lows.
Part of South Texas’ weather cycle involves stretches of intense drought and we’re behind on rainfall already.
“According to LCRA’s Hydromet gauge on the Colorado River in Wharton, rainfall year-to-date has been 21.27 inches. Normal rainfall for Wharton through the middle of August is 28.79 inches, so that’s 7.52 inches below normal. April and May were the two big months for rain this year, with 8.59 and 6.52 inches recorded at that gauge, respectively. All other months have seen below-normal rainfall,” Lower Colorado River Authority Meteorologist Bob Rose said.
Stretches of high temperature have driven Wharton County’s drought index up and meteorologists have been tracking those elevated numbers.
“Wharton County tends to see Keetch-Byram Drought Index values at or greater than 700 whenever the area sees extreme and protracted droughts. It’s generally somewhere along the lines of every five years or so. We saw the KBDI value at 700 in late July and the first half of August 2022. Last summer was a summer very similar to this one,” Rose said.
On shorter timescales, extreme droughts seem to come in fits and starts. With the U.S. Drought Monitor registering that most drought conditions in Wharton County center around summertime each year, although mid-winter droughts aren’t unheard of. By far the most intense drought since 2000 started in 2011 and ran through uninterrupted for a year and a half when the entire county was set in the most extreme drought conditions.
Yearly rainfall totals still higher than this point in 1954, Danevang volunteers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.