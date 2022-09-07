Wharton was founded on the Colorado River

(Editor’s note: This is the third part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Wharton County was created from parts of Colorado, Matagorda, and Jackson counties. New county survey boundaries were settled prior to December 1845 when United States signed a bill to accept Texas as its 28th state, officially on Feb. 19, 1846.
On April 3, 1846, the location of a county seat was selected by a committee consisting of Daniel Kincheloe, W.J.E. Heard, John D. Newell, Isham Thompson, and Alexander Moore. Daniel Kincheloe was son of William Kincheloe, an original Kincheloe league grantee who died 1835.
The three Kincheloe brothers offered to give a block of land near the Colorado River within their Kincheloe league for a courthouse. A plat survey was completed Dec. 24, 1847, by Virgil A. Stewart. (The courthouse square, aka Block 8 City of Wharton, was a gift, but surrounding lots were owned and sold by Kincheloe brothers.)
The Kincheloes lived next to Peach Creek along with several other families where trails converged from Matagorda, Columbia, San Felipe, Egypt, and Columbus. This area would have been a better location for town of Wharton, but families did not want to give up their homes next to those primary land routes.
With prospects of the Colorado River becoming a highway from Gulf to interior, this site was determined to be a perfect location. (In 1894 when site for new county seat in Matagorda County was chosen, Bay City was not platted to sit on bank of Colorado due to known flooding.)
Comparing Wharton’s 1851 plat with current plat you will find part of Kincheloe Commons between Elm Street and the river, plus parts of five-acre blocks 21-25 are missing and all of block 26. East of East Avenue were 36 one-acre lots; 17-36 no longer in place. Why? Floods eroded away east bank of the Colorado taking that land downstream adding to The Raft’s hold on the channel. Slowing of Colorado River’s flow to Matagorda Bay added to The Raft.
Between Peach Creek and Colorado is Canebrake Creek, aka Caney Creek, which meanders through Wharton. Peach Creek is a tributary of San Bernard River. Caney Creek is not a tributary. It begins near Egypt and ends just below Sargent, 20 miles from where Colorado River empties. Few persons today are aware Caney Creek is a former channel bed for ancient Colorado River; its meander created new channels numerous times.
All oxbow lakes are created when a river changes course. Lake Nett is an oxbow lake created by Colorado River in Wharton. Lake Nett was later dredged to make it deeper and more attractive for selling lots for homes. The Lake Nett site is older than Caney Creek.
Caney Creek was once a flowing stream and deep enough for steamboats to travel 30-plus miles upstream from Matagorda Bay to service plantations along its banks. In 1827 the first cotton gin was built on the Caney, just two years after one was built near Matagorda on the Colorado River.
Caney Creek has had earthen dams built within its channel to contain its flow and create a lake or use as roadway to other side. Those dams kept Caney from continuing to be a flowing channel of water in Wharton. With nowhere to go, the water became stagnant and added to the mosquito population and disease. Many years ago, a bridge existed on Houston Street to allow pedestrians to cross the Caney. There were times when crossing meant you had to hold your nose due to smell of rotting fish. [Wharton keeps the channel in city limits drained.]
With 2017 Hurricane Harvey rain, the dry Caney channel in Wharton was filled up to its top bank elevation. Some homes in the Mayfair Addition appeared to be on lake-front lots.
Members of Austin’s Old 300 found a forest stretching from east bank of the Colorado to Red River. Wharton’s nickname was once “Forest City.” Between Caney Creek and the San Bernard River just below Wharton was a forest of native bamboo so dense a man nor a horse could travel through it. A few stands of the giant bamboo may remain near Boling/Iago.
As more and more people settle in areas once unoccupied, their presence creates problems that impact those who live outside of that area. Retention ponds are now a “have to” for construction as new concrete poured delays or prevents water absorption, thus creating a flooding problem.
Next month I will begin with year 1837 and relate how committees, groups, organizations, etc. formed to devise plans plus find money to make the Colorado River navigable from Matagorda to Austin. Now, 175 years later, we find the Colorado River is still in control.
