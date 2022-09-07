Wharton was founded on the Colorado River

The riverboat Helena docks on the bank of the Colorado River in Wharton. The Helena was a steamdriven, rear wheeled pleasure boat that plied the lower Colorado River from 1890-1900. Excessive logjams kept the Colorado from being fully navigable.

(Editor’s note: This is the third part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)

Wharton County was created from parts of Colorado, Matagorda, and Jackson counties. New county survey boundaries were settled prior to December 1845 when United States signed a bill to accept Texas as its 28th state, officially on Feb. 19, 1846.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.