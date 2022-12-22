Wharton County residents who made it to Saturday without a broken pipe have already received one really big Christmas gift.
If not, plumbers were ready in most communities and city crews were on standby to take care of residential and commercial shutoff requests as well as repairs on municipal lines.
In the City of Wharton, residents struggling with after hours utility emergencies should contact the Wharton Police Department dispatch at 979-532-2491 or 979-532-3131.
Anyone in El Campo needing after-hours utility help should call the police station non-emergency number 979-543-5311.
“PD will dispatch all requests to appropriate teams. Water and sewer to utilities on call. Trees/ traffic issues to street department staff,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Officials hope municipal and individual preparations forestall such calls however.
“We have learned some lessons from Uri (the multi-day hard freeze in February 2021),” Thompson said.
In El Campo, park restrooms were drained and closed, while water supply systems were freeze-proofed as much as possible.
“We have weather-proofed all our piping at the plants that can be wrapped. Everything is operational currently to provide service ... The only problems that I could anticipate happening would be grid loss of power, home service line failures, or to many homes dripping excessive faucets, which could cause a drop in the system pressure. I think that as long as we have all four plants online and running, we should have adequate water service,” El Campo Utility Director Jerry Lewis said.
By Wednesday, both cities had sand trucks on standby along with crews ready to clear roadways if trees were knocked down by winds.
Wharton County Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas crews were on standby the entire freeze period to assist if needed.
This year’s hard freeze is different from Uri in two major ways – there’s no expected precipitation and EROCT (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas) is offering assurances that the electric grid will remain operational.
During Uri, in excess of five million customers in all but six Texas counties experienced outages of at least 24 hours. For many, the lack of electric heat meant burst lines in walls and ceilings.
Repairs took weeks if not months as demands outran supplies.
