WISD considering four-day week

Deputy Superintendent Denise Ware gives a presentation on the benefits of a four-day school week to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees at Thursday’s monthly board meeting. The district is exploring going to the four-day week.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday opened a discussion about moving the school district to a four-day school week.

Deputy Superintendent Denise Ware gave a presentation on the benefits of a four-day school week based on her research and campus visits she and other WISD officials have done with districts already doing it. Additionally, the district emailed parents with a survey, due Wednesday, Jan. 25, regarding the four-day school week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.