A Boaters Education Course will be offered on June 4 at the Wharton County Fairgrounds in the Directors Room from 1-7 p.m.
Boaters education is required by the state for anyone operating a boat or personal watercraft who was born after Sept. 1, 1993. To complete the course, one must be 13 years old or older.
To participate, go online to https://tpwd.elementlms.com/ and select the Boater Education blue tab and then find a class date to attend, click on register and fill out the required information to enroll in the class. Enter the information for the person entering the class, not the parent’s information or email as that can cause problems later. For more information or make a reservation, contact Aaron Wilson at 936-581-0734 or email at awilson@ricebirds.net to reserve a spot in the class.
Cost of the Boaters Education class is $20 cash or check.
