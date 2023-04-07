WCJC to dedicate statue at Corbett Park

Houston resident Duncan Corbett poses with a granite base where a bronze sculpture will soon be installed. The sculpture, entitled “The Pioneer,” will be a unique part of the Corbett Park baseball facility, located on Wharton County Junior College’s Wharton campus. The statue will be officially unveiled at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the facility. The event is free and open to the public.

 Submitted photo

Wharton County Junior College’s Corbett Park is known throughout the region as one of the most beautiful, modern baseball parks around. This month, the facility will become an even more unique attraction with the installation of a six-foot, five-inch bronze statue of a baseball player.

The statue will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Corbett Park on the WCJC campus in Wharton. A brief ceremony will be held. The event is free and open to the public. The Pioneers will play Blinn College later that day at the park. Game time is 6 p.m.

