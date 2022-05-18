Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting an agricultural pesticide collection on Wednesday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at Victoria County Precinct 4 Yard, 226 Beck Road East in Inez.
Pesticides must be kept in original containers, even if the label is not present. Items accepted include: outdated, discontinued or unwanted pesticides; insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, nematicides, growth regulators; empty, triple-rinsed pesticide containers; empty of partial metal drums.
Unknown pesticides will be sampled and identified on site. Pesticide dealers and commercial businesses are not allowed to participate. For more information, contact the Victoria County Extension Office at 361- 575-4581, the Texas Department of Agriculture Houston Regional Office at 713-921-8200 or TDA Austin Headquarters at 512-463-7622.
