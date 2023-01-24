After an extended previous legislative session, the Texas Senate is starting business by opening district maps and creating a committee to reexamine the, ordinarily, once-a-decade process.
Sen. Joan Huffman’s (R- Houston) proposal to create a redistricting special committee was approved unanimously Jan. 11 by the Senate for what, ostensibly, is a procedural matter.
“We passed the redistricting maps at the third session at the last session of Congress. Senator Huffman is passing it again out of an abundance of caution because the state constitution says maps must be passed in the first regular session,” said Austin Arceneaux, Huffman’s communications director.
The enrolled resolution creates the committee and provides rules for how any bills involving redistricting will be referred to the redistricting committee. Huffman’s office reports there are currently no plans to alter the district maps that Texans are voting under now.
“I believe that is what is happening, but it is a committee process and (the committee) might seek input from others. But the maps that were passed, and everyone ran on, will be the ones brought up. They’re not going to come to the table with a brand new map of the state,” Arceneaux said.
The existing Senate maps have seen some push back as at least one lawsuit accusing the Legislature of racial gerrymandering was filed after the conclusion of the final special session of the 87th Legislature. The suit was declined to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in November as reported by Spectrum News.
The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division in-part by former Democratic State Senator Beverly Powell, alleged racial discrimination in the redrawing of Senate District 10. Plaintiffs allege that the maps “crack” Tarrant County’s minority voters into Districts 9 and 10 and dilute their votes into larger, less representative, districts.
The Senate is inviting public comment for their hearings, to be heard from Jan. 25-28. Concerned or interested people can submit comments on the committee’s senate website.
