The 88th legislature did pass several measures supporting local and state agriculture, protecting growers from municipalities and proposing an agriculture friendly constitutional amendment despite struggles with tax reform.

Legislators for rural communities as well as agriculture groups are lauding the passage of House Joint Resolution 126, filed in the house by Rep. Dewayne Burns, R-Cleburne, and Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, that enshrines a Right-To-Farm in the Texas Constitution.

