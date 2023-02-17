City, school incumbents running for re-election

The deadline to file for election to the Wharton City Council and the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees ended Friday with all incumbents seeking re-election and a challenger surfacing in at least one race.
At press time, there were still a few hours left to file. Before noon Friday, city council incumbents Clifford Jackson (District 1), Terry Freese (District 3), and Russell Machann (Place 5 at-large) had filed to retain their seats. Jackson is being challenged by Burnell Neal.
