This fall the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees embarked on a program called Lone Star Governance to help them become better organized and more efficient at improving student outcomes.
At the Nov. 17 board meeting, the trustees received their first progress report. They reviewed board and superintendent goals and received initial reports of how the students fared on screening tests which helped set the benchmarks for improvement.
Tony Williams of the Region 3 Education Service Center serves as the district’s Lone Star Governance coach. He led the board through five goals, each with three sub-goals.
The first is that “the percentage of third grade students that score Meets Grade Level or above on STAAR reading will increase from 29% to 43% by August 2024.” Within that, the goal for kindergartners scoring benchmark or above on the M-Class reading assessment will increase from 30% to 48% by August 2023. The first graders scoring at benchmark or above on the M-Class reading assessment will increase from 34% to 44% by August 2023. The second graders scoring benchmark or above on the M-Class reading assessment will increase from 41% to 51% by August 2023.
The second goal states, “The percentage of third grade students scoring Meets Grade Level or above on STAAR math will increase from 26% to 32% by June 2024.” The sub-goals within that has kindergartners improving from 13% to 22% in math by August 2023. First graders will improve in math from 10% to 20% by August 2023. Second graders will improve in math from 19% to 29% by August 2023.
Goal 3 says, “The percentage of graduates who meet the criteria for CCMR (College, Career, and Military Readiness) will increase from 39% to 45% by August 2024.” Instead of percentages, this goal uses numbers of students. The first sub-goal says “The number of high school students scoring a CCMR point on TSI (Texas Success Initiative) will increase from 20 to 70 by August 2023.” The number of dual credit students scoring a CCMR point on TSI will increase from 12 to 50 by August 2023, and the number of students scoring a CCMR point on TSI who get an industry-based certification will increase from 16 to 70 by August 2023.
Goal 4 will have “The percentage of eighth grade students who achieve Meets Grade Level or above on the STAAR math will increase from 28% to 34% by August 2024.” Under that:
“The percentage of sixth grade students scoring high average or above on the Map Math assessment will increase from 16% to 28% by August 2023.”
“The percentage of seventh grade students scoring high average or above on the Map Math assessment will increase from 11% to 25% by August 2023.”
“The percentage of eighth grade students scoring high average or above on the Map Math assessment will increase from 6% to 15% by August 2023.”
Goal 5 states: “The percentage of ninth grade students scoring Meets Grade Level or above on the English I EOC (end-of-course) will increase from 31% to 37% by August 2024.” Under that:
“The percentage of seventh grade students scoring high average or above on the Map ELA (English language arts) assessment will increase from 19% to 30% by August 2023.”
“The percentage of eighth grade students scoring high average or above on the Map ELA (English language arts) assessment will increase from 32% to 40% by August 2023.”
“The percentage of ninth grade students scoring high average or above on the Map English 1 assessment will increase from 27% to 35% by August 2023.”
Curriculum Based Assessments
At Wharton Elementary and Wharton Junior High, there have been three Curriculum Based Assessments completed this school year so far. The report given to the board shows that second grade reading and math declined, third grade reading stayed the same, but the scores are failing. Third grade math improved from failing to a C level. Fourth grade reading and math declined and are failing. Fifth grade reading declined but is still at a D level. Fifth grade math and science improved from failing to a C level.
At the junior high, sixth grade reading improved and math declined and both are failing. Seventh grade reading improved but is still failing. Seventh grade math improved to a D level. Eighth grade reading declined and is failing, but math improved to a C level. Eighth grade science declined and is failing. Social studies improved from a C to a B and Algebra I, which started in an A range, improved.
Prior to the regular board meeting, the board of trustees held a requested expulsion appeal hearing for students involved in a stabbing incident earlier this year at Wharton High School. According to Superintendent Michael O’Guin, no one showed up for the hearing and the board upheld the expulsions.
