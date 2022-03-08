The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees received its collaborative visioning report at its Feb. 17 meeting.
The report is the result of five community committee meetings focused on creating a strategic plan for the district. It was presented to the board by Charlotte Liptack of the TransCend4 consulting company and Collaborative Vision Process Focus Team Member Faye Watson.
“You set your motto to ‘Tiger Nation together, we will’ and you put together a great committee that worked together on this,” Liptack said. “The mission of Wharton ISD and its diverse families is to educate and prepare every student every day to compete in a global society. ‘The vision of Wharton ISD is to be an excellent district of high quality education that empowers students to have positive impact in an ever-changing world.’ And then the things that you value in Wharton ISD are ‘diversity and uniqueness, honesty and integrity, striving for excellence, continuous improvement, making a difference, and pride and tradition.’”
Liptack said the purpose of the plan “is to clarify the vision that you guys have, or to speak with one voice, to travel in the same direction all while keeping your students at the forefront, both academic and their social emotional health.”
She said the document outlines guiding strategies, “along with all the things that you want to accomplish, how you’re going to accomplish them, their action steps, timelines, and who is responsible for that.”
Of the five committee meetings, the first was to set the vision and outline expected outcomes. In the second, they created a profile of a Wharton High School graduate.
“These qualities, and I think that you want to see every Wharton ISD student have when they leave, so that they become productive citizens in that ever-changing world, so that they become productive citizens in your communities, so that they become productive parents. So they become productive adults in general,” she said.
The last three meetings were focused on details of the plan.
Faye Watson, a 1979 graduate of WHS, presented a slideshow giving some details of the plan. She said the committee divided into five teams to work on different objectives.
The first dealt with student outcomes with a goal of having the number of students reading on grade level increase by 5% and math assessments improve by 5% year over year. The second team focused on student needs. She said the objectives are to establish safe and secure environment for all students and staff and to “enhance behavior and reduce the number of office referrals, implement a research based WISD comprehensive school guidance program that meets the needs of all students, and, objective four, amplify and expand the Communities In Schools program.”
The third group worked on staff retention and professional development.
“So unless you’ve had your head in the sand, you know that staff retention is a big issue,” Watson said. “So it’s an issue given the times that we’re living in. It’s not just a WISD issue or an HISD issue, is a nationwide issue, you can almost call it a pandemic within a pandemic.”
One of the goals is to, “increase staff retention by 5% annually for five years.”
The fourth group worked on community support and relations. One of its stated goals is to increase parental involvement by 10% per year. Another goal is to develop three partnerships per year with businesses and institutions of higher education.
The fifth group looked at facilities and recommended “upgrade the high school to be safe, functional, and technologically progressive, and upgrade the new operations center to be highly efficient.”
“This will be an excellent tool for board members and the superintendent to use when you’re engaging with the community and communicating the plan with the community,” Watson said. “It’s also excellent for teachers, staff, and really everyone in the district to have to make sure that everyone, when they’re communicating the plan, they’re kind of singing out of the same hymnbook.”
She then turned back to Liptack to summarize the presentation.
“Just like a district improvement plan or campus improvement plan, it is a living document,” Liptack said. “And so I encourage you to use some of the objectives in that district improvement plan and use some of those strategies in your campus improvement plans. And just like a district improvement plan, a campus improvement plan, it should be visited regularly and adjusted to meet your needs.”
The board of trustees voted unanimously to accept the report.
