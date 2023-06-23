Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham celebrated the passage of a $400 million funding allocation for the historic Alamo Plan, included in the state’s budget Governor Abbott signed on Sunday. The Alamo Plan funding will go to several construction projects including the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, Alamo Plaza, Alamo church, and Cenotaph.
Commissioner Buckingham is also pleased to recognize the passage of Senate Bill 2612. The bill allows the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to commission qualifying Alamo Rangers, private security officers employed by the Alamo Trust, as peace officers in order to ensure the Alamo Complex is sufficiently protected.
“Around the globe, the Alamo stands as a symbol of bravery and utmost sacrifice. I have always been committed to preserving and protecting the Shrine of Texas Liberty for future generations,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Safeguarding this historical landmark is critically important to ensuring Texas’ rich history is properly honored, as well as shared with our schoolchildren and the millions of people who visit every year.”
The comprehensive Alamo Plan is guided by the following mission: preserve the 300-year-old church and long barrack, recapture the original mission site and battlefield footprint and create a world-class visitor center and museum to tell the full history of the historic site.
The effort to restore and preserve the Alamo began in 2015 through the Remember the Alamo Foundation, a non-profit organization which provides support exclusively for the Alamo and its preservation, educational outreach and public programs.
The foundation seeks to honor and memorialize those who lived, fought and died at the Alamo and to restore reverence and dignity to one of the most historic sites in Texas history.
“This legislative session, I made it my priority to vigorously pursue the significant funding necessary to preserve this memorial of Texas heritage,” stated Commissioner Buckingham. “I want to thank Lt. Governor Patrick for his unwavering dedication to the Alamo, as well as, Speaker Phelan, Chairs Huffman and Bonnen and the members of the legislature for granting our bold request. Our sacred Alamo is priceless, and I am thrilled the General Land Office and the Alamo Trust will soon be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that this generous funding will be used to create an experience worthy of the sacrifices that took place at this revered site.”
For more information about the Alamo Plan visit TheAlamo.org.
