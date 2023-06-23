Alamo Chapel

The restored chapel of the Alamo as it appeared in 2009.

 Photo by Daniel Schwen

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham celebrated the passage of a $400 million funding allocation for the historic Alamo Plan, included in the state’s budget Governor Abbott signed on Sunday. The Alamo Plan funding will go to several construction projects including the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, Alamo Plaza, Alamo church, and Cenotaph.

Commissioner Buckingham is also pleased to recognize the passage of Senate Bill 2612. The bill allows the Texas General Land Office (GLO) to commission qualifying Alamo Rangers, private security officers employed by the Alamo Trust, as peace officers in order to ensure the Alamo Complex is sufficiently protected.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.