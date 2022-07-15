Earlier this month the Texas Education Agency released STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) results for grades three through eight, showing post-pandemic improvement statewide.
For the Wharton ISD, the results are a mixed bag. Overall, scores improved in reading but went down in math.
“There are bright spots when you take a closer look at the data and do an apples-to-apples comparison (same subject test to same subject test from one year to the next),” Superintendent Michael O’Guin said. “Wharton Elementary School and Wharton Junior High students improved their scores on reading tests in third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth STAAR exams from year-over-year, seeing 10%, 6%, 14%, 15%, and 23% increases, respectively. Wharton ISD students also improved their scores on math tests in fifth-grade math, eighth-grade math, and Algebra 1 at Wharton Junior High STAAR exams from year over year, seeing 13%, 33%, and 14% increases, respectively.”
As an example of O’Guin’s apples-to-apples comparison, last year’s third graders averaged a score of 1,351 in reading. As fourth graders this year, they averaged 1,468. This year’s third graders averaged 1,404.
Last year, 27% of the third graders met the reading standard and 8% mastered it. This year, 39% of the students as fourth graders met standard, 14% mastered, and 36% of third graders met the standard and 19% mastered. Statewide, 29% of third graders met the standard in 2021 and 35% met the standard as fourth graders. This year, 37% of third graders met the standard.
The setback in reading in the Wharton ISD was with last year’s fifth graders who are this year’s sixth graders. The percent meeting the standard fell from 24% in 2021 to 21% in 2022. The same group statewide held the same at 42%.
Math
Test scores are not adding up in mathematics for Wharton ISD. Most grade levels saw declines. Last year’s sixth graders, for example, had an average math score of 1,571 and 23% met standard and 7% mastered it. As seventh graders, only 2% met standard and 1% mastered. Statewide, there was also a drop from sixth graders in 2021 to seventh grade in 2022, going from 34% meeting standard to 29%. From year-to-year, however, statewide scores improved at every grade level in both reading and math, closing the gap from the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
The bright spots in math for Wharton ISD are with this year’s fifth and eighth graders. The average math scores improved for the fifth graders from 1,437 last year in fourth grade to 1,506 this year. Last year’s seventh graders scored 1,550 and improved to 1,635 this year in eighth grade.
Work to do
“In an apple-to-oranges comparison (previous year’s grade level to current year’s grade level), Wharton ISD students scored lower in several tests on the STAAR tests and EOC (end of course) exams according to TEA data,” O’Guin said. “There was growth in several tests at Wharton Elementary School and Wharton Junior High. At Wharton High School we have work to do as all EOC scores were lower than the previous year.”
O’Guin said the focus has been on improving reading and now it’s time to turn attention to other areas as well.
“We’re not where we want to be but our students are growing in the most critical area (reading) year-over-year for the past two years and they are making growth in math in some areas as well,” he said. “Our focus has been on reading in the first two years as we have invested in it heavily. Reading will continue to be our focus moving forward.
“We must, however, focus on other areas of the curriculum with the same intentional focus as we have on reading. We plan to do that. Our academic house didn’t get here overnight and it won’t be fixed overnight. We’ve just completed year two, in a pandemic albeit, of a five-year plan. Our students are making progress,” he said.
