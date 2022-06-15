To say that Brad Thor’s “Rising Tiger” is ripped from tomorrow’s headlines would be an understatement.
As happens so often with his counterterrorism spy thrillers, Thor’s 21st Scot Harvath adventure “Rising Tiger” predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine between the time of writing and publication. Yet that only gets brief mentions in a book that sees Harvath battling bad guys from the Taliban to the Chinese with the independence of India hanging in the balance.
Thor has carefully researched the geopolitical hornet’s nest of relations between China, India, Pakistan, Russia and other regional nations to carefully weave together a narrative of subplots that twist into a tightly focused finale with global security and superpower dominance at stake.
The Chinese Communist Party has developed a new superweapon and test it out on the border against India and on the shores of America against one of Harvath’s closest friends and colleagues. Harvath must fight his way up the food chain of bad actors and build uneasy alliances with agents in unfamiliar territory to hunt those responsible for the mayhem.
Making things even more personal for Harvath is the assassination of a diplomat and longtime friend of his. His death and the hunt for the killer is one of several subplots that keep the suspense high and the pages turning.
Although much less graphic and violent than many of Thor’s earlier books, “Rising Tiger” still has plenty of intrigue and action to qualify this as one of his finer works. Of concern, however, is how many of Thor’s novels are harbingers of things to come and the real-life threat China and Russia are proving to be on a global scale.
Be entertained, be in the know, read “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor.
“Rising Tiger” is due out July 5/Simon and Schuster – Emily Bestler Books/325 pages/$28.99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.