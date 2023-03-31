A man wanting to start a military boot camp to operate in a city park this summer went before the Wharton City Council Monday night to request a waiver of park fees, but was denied.

Anezma Trevino, CEO of Internal Fortitude 2.0, made the request but was told he would have to pay park rental fees because he is operating a for-profit business. The city historically waives fees upon request by nonprofit organizations, such as the Wharton County Farmers Market.

