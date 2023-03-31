A man wanting to start a military boot camp to operate in a city park this summer went before the Wharton City Council Monday night to request a waiver of park fees, but was denied.
Anezma Trevino, CEO of Internal Fortitude 2.0, made the request but was told he would have to pay park rental fees because he is operating a for-profit business. The city historically waives fees upon request by nonprofit organizations, such as the Wharton County Farmers Market.
“We aim to provide teenagers and adult alike who have interest in the military, with a program to receive professional guidance and training of what it is like to transition into a military boot camp in the United States Armed Forces,” Trevino wrote in his request to the council. “This will give the individuals an opportunity to experience firsthand what it’s like before signing a life changing contract. The goal is to gain enough profit to put back into the business to open up a permanent headquarters to offer training year-round for troubled teens and inspired, motivated, or just curious individuals who are interested in transitioning into the military.”
Trevino said he would like to use either Riverfront Park, Dinosaur Park, or Mayfair Park the weeks of June 12-17 and July 10-15.
“The program will charge $200 for a two-hour, six-day training period,” he said.
Fighting electric rate hike
The city council voted to join the Texas Coast Utilities Coalition of Cities to fight a proposed rate hike by CenterPoint Energy.
“On or about March 2, 2023, CenterPoint filed for an increase in gas utility rates under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP). CenterPoint’s application, when approved by the Railroad Commission, will result in an increase in the monthly customer charges,” City Manager Joseph Pace said in his memo to council. “Although the city’s ability to review and effectuate a change in CenterPoint’s requested increase is limited, the city should exercise due diligence with regard to rate increases by monopoly utilities who operate within its boundaries, including increases requested under the GRIP statute to ensure compliance with the requirements of that law.”
At the suggestion of legal counsel, the city suspended CenterPoint’s proposed effective date for 45 days, moving it back from May 1 until June 15 so that the city can, “evaluate whether the data and calculations in CenterPoint’s rate application are correctly done, and whether CenterPoint’s application otherwise conforms to the requirements of the GRIP statute,” Pace wrote.
LaDelle Street stop signs
To help slow down speeding traffic on LaDelle Street, the council voted to install three stop signs. One would be where LaDell intersects Hodges Lane and the other two would be where the pavement of the older portion of LaDell becomes concrete as it enters to the new LaDelle Ridge development.
“Currently, LaDelle Street has become a highly-used east to west (and vice-versa) traffic corridor that connects Alabama Road and Hodges Lane, with zero traffic control devices,” Pace wrote. “The transition area in the 1400 block of LaDelle has been determined to be a viable location for a stop sign, in an effort to slow residential area traffic down.”
The city council voted to amend the Wharton Recovery Plan associated with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recover Funds allocation. Planning and Development Director Gwyneth Teves said the coarse screen project at the wastewater treatment plant came in well below budget, freeing up more funds for the city to use. The council allocated $350,000 to purchase vehicles for the public works department and set aside $400,000 for future needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.