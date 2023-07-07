Drug interdiction efforts top the agenda when Wharton City Council meets Monday with a mutual aid agreement up for consideration.
Wharton police chief Terry Lynch wants to make an alliance with the Houston Police Department for interdiction of human smuggling and narcotic contraband along the I-69 and I-10 corridors.
City Attorney Paul Webb has already reviewed the agreement requested on June 28.
Texas agencies can form a mutual aid law-enforcement task force to cooperate in criminal investigations, training and other policing efforts under chapter 362 of the Local Government Code,
Once a mutual aid agreement is put in place by act of the governing entities, law have only the additional investigative and arrest authority throughout the designated region.
The agreement must provide for compensation of peace officers involved in the activities of the task force.
Also before council is a request by Alice Heard-Roberts for the city to cap and remove the irrigation system currently in the city right-of-way.
The irrigation system impedes the Transportation Alternatives Sidewalk Project under construction by the city since mid March.
Heard-Roberts claims the system was in place when the property was purchased and she is not prepared to have the work of removal or relocation at her expense.
The Wharton council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10 in chambers at Wharton City Hall, 120 East Caney.
