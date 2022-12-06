The theme of the Western Rice Belt Consumers’ Conference program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the El Campo Civic Center will be “Celebrating 40 Years of Rice Recipe Family Favorites.”
The program, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda, and Wharton counties, will provide education, rice recipe demonstrations and fun. Attendees will watch committee members prepare recipes showcasing rice and an educational program will also be presented.
Registration and refreshments will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 9 a.m. The first 100 people who register will receive registration bags with rice recipes, bags of rice and other educational materials; they will also be eligible for numerous door prizes that will be given out throughout the morning. Following the program, all participants will be invited to a catered luncheon.
There is no fee, but RSVPs are required by calling the Wharton County AgriLife Extension Office at 979-532-3310 by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.
