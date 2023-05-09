Wharton County may pick up PACE

Wharton County will hold a public hearing May 22 to consider joining the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program, which was established by the state in 2013 to help private businesses finance water conservation, energy-efficiency improvements, and renewable energy retrofits.
Assured that participation in the program will not cost the county any money nor administrative time, the commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to set the hearing, to be followed by a vote to participate in the program. A presentation was made by County Judge Phillip Spenrath and Dub Taylor with the Texas PACE Authority. Taylor said there are 87 cities and counties already participating, including the cities of Wharton and El Campo, the latter recently becoming the 85th to join.
“It was designed … to be able to stretch the financing over a longer term so that these investments in energy and water efficiency by building and property owners make sense financially,” Taylor said. “So they’re cost-effective each year of that project and that loan. So, in a typical commercial office building like this, HVAC replacements and upgrades, lighting, building energy management systems and controls, plumbing fixtures, things like that are typically in scope for a PACE finance project. We have seen also in the manufacturing and the industrial sector, things like pumps and motors and compressed air systems and things like that, irrigation systems, those are also eligible. So if the project results in energy or water savings for the owner on their side of the meter, or can generate power on site,” it could qualify.
“We’ve seen a few projects that have utilized like rooftop solar, things like this to offset some of the power needs for the property, those types of things can be eligible as well,” he added.
According to information posted on the county’s website, “PACE loans provide up to 100% financing of all project costs, with little or no up-front out-of-pocket cost to the owner.
“Loans made under the PACE Program will be secured by assessments on the property that are voluntarily imposed by the owner. Assessments may be amortized over the projected life of the improvements. The utility cost savings derived from improvements financed with PACE loans are expected to equal or exceed the amount of the assessment.
“In turn, these improvements are able to generate positive cash flow upon installation because the debt service will be less than the savings. PACE assessments are tied to the property and follow title from one owner to the next. Each owner is responsible only for payment of the assessments accruing during its period of ownership. When the property is sold, the payment obligation for the remaining balance of the assessment is transferred automatically to the next owner. As a result, the program will help property owners overcome market barriers that often discourage investment in energy efficiency and water conservation improvements.”
“So the PACE program incentivizes the business to make the conservation improvement, which is good for the environment,” Spenrath said. “It provides long-term, low-interest private sector loans that are backed by the government by eliminating the upfront cost and extending the financing.”
Taylor assured the commissioners that the county would not be out any expense or administrative services.
“So the cities and counties said yes, it sounds like it makes sense but we don’t want to create a new department or a new bureaucracy or a new cost. And so our organization does that,” he said. “And we are paid by user fees. Essentially, the property owner says, ‘yes, I want to do PACE financing,’ then when the project closes, one of the transaction fees goes to pay us, so the county doesn’t pay us. There’s no money, no financing, no funding from the county to pay us on any of that,” Taylor said.
