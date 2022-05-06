A power outage Thursday at Wharton High School led to the interruption and postponement of STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) testing.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the district was notified by CenterPoint Energy that power would not be restored until 1 p.m.
“We’re having to stop STAAR testing for Wharton Junior High and Wharton High School. Students will begin being dismissed at 10:45 a.m. Bus students will be bussed home as usual and students that are picked up will begin normal dismissal at that time.”
He said testing would resume Friday, with Friday’s test being rescheduled for Monday, May 9.
According to a CenterPoint Energy spokesperson, the outage was a result of damaged equipment that required replacement. After 58 minutes, power was restored.
