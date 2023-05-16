Election certified, council members sworn in

Wharton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance accepting the May election results during a called session Monday with all members present.
City Attorney Paul Webb then administered the oath of office to newly elected city officials. Re-elected were council members Terry Freese for District 3 and Russell Machann for District 5. Newly elected Burnell Neal takes his place on the dais as council member for District 1.
Mayor Barker then honored outgoing District 1 council member Clifford Jackson for his three years of service.
Don Mueller, council member District 4, was unanimously selected as the city’s Mayor pro tem.
Mayor Tim Barker called Terry David Lynch to the podium, honoring the chief of police with a proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The holiday pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. National Police Week begins on May 15 this year.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:10 p.m.
