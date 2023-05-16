Election certified, council members sworn in

Wharton city council members were sworn in at City Hall on Monday. From left, re-elected District 3 council member Terry Freese, newly elected District 1 council member Burnell Neal and re-elected Position 5 council member Russell Machann. At the podium for the swearing in is city attorney Paul Webb and mayor Tim Barker.

 Photo by Al Dubé

Wharton City Council unanimously approved an ordinance accepting the May election results during a called session Monday with all members present.

City Attorney Paul Webb then administered the oath of office to newly elected city officials. Re-elected were council members Terry Freese for District 3 and Russell Machann for District 5. Newly elected Burnell Neal takes his place on the dais as council member for District 1.

