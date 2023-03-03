A hidden camera captured as many as four El Campo High School girls as they changed in the auditorium dressing room Tuesday afternoon.
The high school boy responsible has already been identified, district officials said, but police have yet to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be levied. The suspect, 17 years old or older, is an adult in the eyes of the law.
“One of the girls found it (a cellphone set to record images and sound) underneath a counter and saw it propped up,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said. “It has not been determined (how many times the cellphone had been used to illegally record). That’s something we will definitely be looking into.”
Williamson declined to name the suspect saying “it’s still early in the investigation.”
Police said up to four high school age girls may have been in the auditorium dressing room. Superintendent Bob Callaghan said the district is aware of only two.
When the camera was discovered, one of the girls contacted school administrators. They in turn reached out to the campus school resource officer.
Recording unsuspecting people in a changing area or bathroom is not a prank. It’s a state jail felony if the victim is an adult (age 17 or older), punishable by up to two years and not less than six months in prison along with a fine of up to $10,000. Charges could be enhanced depending on the age of the victim and multiple other factors.
The girls who may have been recorded changing and the teen in question were all at the auditorium before 3 p.m. Tuesday for an unspecified extracurricular activity. All were members of the same organization.
“There’s no evidence that it’s anything other than one isolated incident,” Callaghan said.
“We always expect our teachers and sponsors to be monitoring (throughout the day and during extracurricular activities). Sometimes students make bad decisions,” he added.
District personnel from custodial staff to teachers and administrators routinely look for contraband including inappropriate camera placements. Nothing else has been located in the district.
The teen is being processed by the school district and will be disciplined there. The superintendent did not release the detail of ECHS staff decisions related to that. The state code allows students guilty of similar problems to be placed in the district’s alternative school.
El Campo ISD has faced inappropriate recordings on campus before. An ECHS substitute opted to record pornographic images while on her break in May 2019 and a recording device was found in a Northside Elementary restroom that same year. The substitute was not charged.
Scott Robert Gelardi, previously the district’s contracted head of food services, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2021, and was sentenced to one year behind prison bars for making an invasive recording of a bathroom or dressing room and possession of lewd visual material depicting a child.
