From hosting science workshops for state educators to creating the first-ever Wharton County Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame to securing funding for ongoing student services, this past year was a busy one for Wharton County Junior College.
Thanks to a $3 million Title V HSI (Hispanic Serving Institutions) grant, the college created a new center to provide career and transfer services for students in 2021. Housed in the library on the Wharton campus, the center is operated by several new staff members and offers assistance with resume writing, job searches, transfer assistance, career exploration, internship opportunities and a host of other services.
The purpose of the center is to improve persistence rates, graduation rates and transfer rates for first-time-in-college and Hispanic students. The grant is for $600,000 a year for five years.
To help cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, WCJC turned to the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants. Approximately $800,000 of that was utilized to upgrade the HVAC systems on the Wharton and Richmond campuses to enable better ventilation to reduce the spread of the virus.
A total of $750,000 was used to enhance the IT infrastructure to help the college prepare for a fully-remote environment should that become necessary due to the ongoing pandemic. Another $200,000 was earmarked for no-touch equipment like water fountains and faucets.
Roughly $1 million was used to update the college’s software and systems, including Banner, the student information system. Approximately $8 million was awarded in direct-to-student aid to help those students impacted by COVID-19 with the costs of tuition and fees, books, food, housing, child care and other expenses. In all, more than 4,500 student emergency aid grants were awarded in 2021.
Athletic Hall of Fame
WCJC’s first-ever Athletic Hall of Fame event was also initiated this past year. A reception luncheon and induction ceremony were held for the inaugural 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame group, with plaques of recognition installed in the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus.
Named to this first group were Gene Bahnsen, athletic director and coach at WCJC from 1959 to 2019; Trey Benton III, rodeo class of 2012; Clifford Branch, football and track class of 1969; Charles Franklin Brown Jr., basketball class of 1952; Johnnie Frankie, coach at WCJC from 1948 to 1959; Venroy “Butch” Grant, basketball class of 1972; Will Parker, football class of 1968; Bonnie Sue Beard Pflughaupt, volleyball class of 1984; Tyler Reves, baseball class of 2005; and Caleb Smidt, rodeo class of 2010.
Bay City campus
WCJC’s Bay City campus was the site of two special events during 2021. During the summer, WCJC partnered with the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Nuclear Engineering and Science Center (NESC) TRIGA reactor with the Nuclear Power, Process, and Manufacturing Technology Workshop for STEM Educators.
The event brought 62 educators from across the state to WCJC’s Bay City campus to learn about the nuclear power, process, and manufacturing technology industries. In the fall, the campus hosted the Science on Saturday community event, a collaborative effort between WCJC, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) Nuclear Power Institute, Texas State Technical College, South Texas Project and Spark! The event included experiments, hands-on activities and demonstrations on a variety of science and engineering topics for K-12 students, parents, educators and community members.
Richmond campus
WCJC’s Richmond campus was the site for the Manufacturing Day event, sponsored by the Central Fort Bend County Chamber of Commerce last fall. Interactive demonstrations, tours of the campus and question and answer sessions with college faculty were part of the event. Hundreds of students from Fort Bend County schools attended.
During May, the college recognized more than 500 associate degree graduates in an online pre-recorded commencement presentation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, regular in-person commencement exercises were canceled. Three separate presentations were posted on the college’s website, one each for associate of applied science degree graduates, associate of arts degree graduates and for those completing a certificate program.
Distinguished athletes
WCJC athletes distinguished themselves in 2021, with three WCJC rodeo team members competing in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, an event that attracts hundreds of competitors from across the nation. Team members Conner Atkinson of Needville, Logan Moore of Pleasanton and Mayce Marek of Arp all competed, with Atkinson finishing third in the nation in tie down roping, Moore finishing 20th in the nation in team roping and Marek finishing 10th in the nation in goat tying.
A special luncheon was held on the Wharton campus for two other athletes who received notable awards. Volleyball player Tori Arrington of Lane City and baseball player Kevin Black of Bellville were named the 2021 recipients of the coveted Johnnie Frankie Award and Ty Pate Award, respectively. The awards are normally presented during an annual athletic banquet but that event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Faculty, staff honors
WCJC also recognized outstanding faculty and staff members this past year. Named Faculty of the Year was Director of the Associate Degree Nursing Program Dr. Andrea Shropshire and picked as Support Staff of the Year was groundskeeper Armando Terronez. Both employees received plaques and $2,000.
The college further celebrated eight faculty members who earned National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards. These included Pam Armentrout, instructor of English; Candy Doriski, instructor of biology; Brady Hutchison, instructor of history; Karen Prisner, instructor of speech; Robert Sanchez, instructor of refrigeration and air-conditioning; Andrea Shropshire, instructor of associate degree nursing; David Woods, instructor of computer science; and Kamile Yagci, instructor of physics.
NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.
About WCJC
WCJC offers more than 40 associate degrees and certificate programs, as well as a senior citizens program, youth programs and adult literacy program and a variety of continuing education programs. Various assistance programs are available through the Fund Your Future initiative to assist students in funding their education with WCJC. The college operates campuses in Wharton, Bay City, Richmond and Sugar Land. Visit wcjc.edu for more information.
