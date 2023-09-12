As most rice grown in Texas is grown close to the Colorado River, Wharton County has cause to celebrate the month of September as National Rice Month.
Texas is one of six states in the U.S. where rice is grown and rice farming in the state began in 1685. According to the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA), rice first came to the U.S. from Madagascar.
Although early rice was cultivated domestically in Louisiana and Texas, commercial rice production began in Louisiana around the 1880s, shortly before the civil war.
The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) manages the river that provides water to the farmers of Texas and coastal rice farming began using the waters of the Colorado River 40 years before Highland Lakes were created in the 1930s.
Texas ranks between fourth and fifth highest producing rice-growing state, producing about 7% of the nation’s supply. Most of the rice grown in Texas is grown in Colorado, Wharton and Matagorda counties.
Rice farmers count on LCRA managed water to irrigate their crops and flood the fields for harvesting.
Texas law declares that the state must give preference to certain types of water use when granting water rights. The LCRA practice of giving preference to downstream rice farmers when distributing interruptible stored water – a water supply that is curtailed during water shortages – is consistent with the Texas Legislature’s directive, according to the LCRA.
Texas rice farmers were some of the first supporters of the construction of the Highland Lakes and dams, which might never have been built without their support. Contracts for Colorado River water are negotiated during the development of the LCRA Water Management Plan, which is subject to state approval.
Downstream farmers were given first water rights in the Colorado basin and the rights are senior to the LCRA’s water rights for the Highland Lakes.
Recent years have been contentious between rice farmers and communities near the lakes and the LCRA has since proposed a new water management plan that changes how much water goes from the Highland Lakes to customers downstream.
On Feb. 22, 2012, the LCRA voted in favor of a plan that meant more water for the lakes, less water downstream to farmers. Rice farmers that rely on the Lower Colorado were essentially cut off from its water in 2012, under an emergency water plan adopted by the LCRA in late September of that year in response to drought.
The emergency plan stated that Lakes Buchanan and Travis had to be at 850,000 acre-feet by midnight on the night of March 1 in order for water to be sent downstream.
It fell just short that year and most rice farmers in Southeast Texas went without a crop in 2012.
In July of 2023, the USDA raised its 2023-24 rice production forecast up 4% to 201 million cwt (hundred-weight), however, Texas rice production for long, medium and short-grain rice is still projected to be down 26.7% from the previous year.
Texas Farm Bureau hopes that drought will subside and production of rice – as well as consumption – can continue to grow in the future.
