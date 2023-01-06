With the Speaker of the House vote still stuck in gridlock, Wharton County’s current and former representatives have very different ideas for how the House of Representatives should proceed.

The House of Representative has been struggling to elect a speaker, and without that leadership, the body cannot conduct the people’s business and no bills can be discussed, no other votes held and representatives cannot be sworn in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.