With the Speaker of the House vote still stuck in gridlock, Wharton County’s current and former representatives have very different ideas for how the House of Representatives should proceed.
The House of Representative has been struggling to elect a speaker, and without that leadership, the body cannot conduct the people’s business and no bills can be discussed, no other votes held and representatives cannot be sworn in.
Wharton County residents’ current representative, District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls (R-Richmond), has continuously voted with the majority of elected Republicans to seat Rep. Kevin McCarthy to the House’s highest office.
Nehls has voted in support of McCarthy’s bid for speaker, despite reservations from other members of his party, citing the health of the party at large.
“They’ve made it very, very clear, (members of the Freedom Caucus) really don’t trust McCarthy and I understand it ... What we’re going to go through today, if we continue down this path, I think it hurts the Republican Party,” Rep. Nehls said on NBC News.
His office has yet to respond to an inquiry as of press time.
“I think that the process works ... There have been some questions about (McCarthy) that certainly should be looked at. It’s just a way that our democracy plays out. There are people that are speaking out strongly against the speaker and there are some speaking for him ... I have all confidence in our representation and former representation that something’s going to come out of this and serve us very well,” Wharton County Republican Chair Domingo Montalvo said.
That stands in stark contrast to Wharton County’s former representative, Michael Cloud (R-Victoria), representing Texas’ 27th Congressional District as one of the representatives participating in the revolt against McCarthy.
“I have worked diligently with members of Congress, including Kevin McCarthy, to find agreement on key structural reforms and policy initiatives needed to put our country on the right path. Some progress was made, but ultimately many of the promises made lacked enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure their implementation, casting doubt on the sincerity of reforms,” Cloud said in a press release Tuesday.
Nehls and Cloud are both members of the House Freedom Caucus, a block of conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives.
The former Speaker Nancy Peloci (D-California) stepped down after the last legislative session closed and pledged not to seek the position again.
