SPOT and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
This weekend, SPOT is hosting a virtual kitten adoption. The adoption fee for a kitten is $25. That's a $250 value for only $25. Adult cat adoption fees are waived.
“Our goal is help five felines find their forever homes this weekend,” said President Christine Stransky.
The kittens will have received their first vaccination, monthly prevention, and be wormed before adoption. The adoption includes all needed veterinary expenses and spay-neuter. There is also a $50 refundable deposit (per adoption, not per kitten) which will be returned once the kitten is fixed at SPOT’s expense. The album of adoptable kittens is available on SPOT’s Facebook page. For more information, message the Facebook page at wcspot or email wcspot@hotmail.com.
Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters were seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters. That has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity. This summer, SPOT has seen a dramatic increase in abandoned dogs and cats throughout Wharton County.
Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead purchasing their pet.
“There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”
Due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events, the time is now to help save lives by adopting a pet.
“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Castle. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.”
That’s why SPOT is compelled to be a part of the upcoming National Adoption Weekend. Those not ready to commit to adoption can do foster care and still make a big difference in helping a homeless dog or cat. For more information about fostering, visit https://wcspot.org/get-involved/become-a-foster-family/, wcspot.org, or follow SPOT on Facebook at /wcspot.
