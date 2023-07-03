The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, announced Monday it has awarded a $48.1 million contract on the Wharton levy project.
The bid from Granite Construction Co. of Watsonville, Calif., for Phase 1 of the flood risk mitigation levee system got the contract June 23.
“This much needed project will help mitigate flood risk and damage to the City of Wharton and its citizens from severe storms,” said Andrew Park, the Fort Worth District’s Wharton Levee project manager.
The Wharton levee project is funded by the 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act as part of the Southwestern Division’s Hurricane Damage Reconstruction and Risk Reduction Project, the Lower Colorado River Basin. This is the second of four major Wharton project features to be implemented. The first, the Santa Fe Ditch reconstruction and armoring, was built May to October 2022.
Phase 1, originally set to start June 2022 and take 18 months, is now projected to be complete in the spring of 2025. No start date had been released as of press time.
“Phase I is going to be an earthen levee from Highway 59 to Business 59 along the Colorado River,” City Secretary Paula Favors said as the project first started. “And the easement for that is approximately 100-foot wide. … There will be five sump areas, which are large detention basins for water, for if we were to have a high rain event inside the city while the river was up … so we don’t essentially flood ourselves while we’re trying to keep the water out at the same time.”
The levy will be earthen, so the Corps will be “moving a lot of dirt, and moving a lot of dirt in,” she added.
Corps officials note that levees, floodwalls and other measures can greatly reduce, but not eliminate the risk of flooding. They advise residents to follow guidance of their local elected officials and emergency plans during flood events.
