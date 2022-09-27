A Wharton County constable struggles in intensive care to recover from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 59 while working an off-duty job.
Precinct 3 Constable Robert Holder suffered injuries to his head and body in the crash shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, near the intersection with Carroll Road.
Since then, the former El Campo police officer has suffered several strokes and recently underwent brain surgery, according to his daughter Abbie Holder.
“He’s not very conscious. He sleeps most of the time although he is awake and alert a little. We are hopeful, but it’s looking like he will be in the hospital for the next few weeks and then in rehab,” Holder said.
The constable has been placed on a ventilator so he is unable to talk. “He can’t speak ... but mentally, he’s there,” his daughter said, adding he’s been able to respond to questions with non-verbal communication.
The family is awaiting word now on whether a second brain surgery will be needed.
Shortly after the crash, Constable Holder spoke with the El Campo Leader-News, saying from what he understood, the back of his head struck the back glass of his 2005 Toyota pickup turned patrol vehicle, but that he had no memory of the collision.
“I’m pretty banged up. Tell everyone I’m thankful for their prayers,” he said.
A medical fund has been established at First State Bank of Louise (any branch) under the name Robert Holder Medical Fund along with a GoFundMe account under the name Constable Robert Holder. As the family considers the daunting costs of medical care, his daughter said any assistance the public can offer would be welcome.
Holder has three children, Joshua, a U.S. Marine on emergency leave from a stateside posting in Arizona; Abbie, who lives in Houston; and Matthew, who lives in Rosenberg.
The three currently spend most of their time at their father’s bedside when not called to other duties and obligations.
No visitors beyond family can see Holder as he recovers at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The ICU ward reportedly does not allow flowers or other traditional get well trinkets.
Anyone wanting to assist with the children’s costs while they stand by their father can do so by donating meal cards or gift cards to assist with the costs of parking. Those can be taken to the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Donna Wessels at 340 W. North in Louise or with Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Dawn Merta’s office at 605 E. Calhoun in El Campo.
No fundraisers have been established at this time.
As Holder struggles to recover, the business of the Precinct 4 court continues.
“We are doing fine. The sheriff’s office is stepping up and helping out, so is the constable Precinct 4 (Shawn Ferguson),” Wessels said, adding her staff hopes for the best for Holder.
Wharton PD conducted the investigation into the Aug. 31 collision.
Holder’s vehicle was struck from behind. Alfonso Vasquez, 35, of Ganado driving a 2005 Dodge pickup was determined to be at fault in the crash, Wharton Detective Ariel Soltura said, adding Vasquez was cited for expired driver’s license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility. “Cell phone use was listed as a contributing factor to the collision,” Solutura said.
Holder started working at the El Campo Police Department n 2004, leaving in 2017 having been elected as Wharton County Precinct 3 constable. He was one of the ECPD’s first school resource officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.