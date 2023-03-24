Having been a political prisoner who spent three excruciating years in a Cuban prison, Francisco “Frank” Soltura was very leery when his son said he wanted to become a cop.
“Coming from a communist country that the majority of the police force is corrupt, he had his reservations about me being a police officer at first,” said Lt. Ariel Soltura of the Wharton Police Department.
After a while Frank Soltura had a change of heart.
“He spent three years in jail because of a corrupt organization, but I think he warmed up to it once he realized that there’s no similarities between American law enforcement and Cuban law enforcement. And he’s been supportive ever since of my career,” Soltura said.
Ariel Soltura was born in Cuba to Frank and Caridad Soltura in 1978. Just shy of his second birthday, Soltura was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a disease impacting his kidneys.
“In some type of a medical aid program, the Cuban government was trying to get me help through U.S. doctors,” he said.
At that time in 1980, the Mariel Boatlift was taking place, where thousands of Cuban refugees fled the communist country for freedom in America. In early May of that year the Cuban government contacted Frank and asked him if he still felt the same way toward the government that he did 13 years earlier when he was imprisoned. He said yes and they told him to be ready to take a boat to America the next day. The hardest part of it was the heart-wrenching decision his parents made to leave Soltura’s 9-year-old half-sister Janet behind when his mother’s ex-husband refused to let her go. She joined the family in America 13 years later as a married woman with a child.
“The fact that my dad had been a political prisoner and the fact that I was sick, got us a boat ride out of Cuba pretty quick,” Soltura said.
Although he was too young to remember the trip, Soltura reverently notes each anniversary with a special post on Facebook.
“I actually arrived at on U.S. soil May 7, 1980, a day before my second birthday,” he said.
He, his parents, and his grandmother Herotidia Morales made the crossing to Florida.
“We got here with not a penny to our name,” he said.
In Cuba, his father worked in aviation maintaining and repairing MIG fighters for the government. On the side, he read books about electrical engineering left to him by his late father. Utilizing his knowledge and skills, Frank Soltura took a job in Houston working at Dresser-Rand. Like many immigrants, he vigorously pursued the American dream and eventually opened his own heating and air company. In his lifetime, he has purchased and paid off four houses.
“My father has always instilled in all of us is that we were going to embrace the idiosyncrasies of the United States. We weren’t going to try to make the U.S. a mini Cuba,” Soltura said. “There’s a reason why we left. And while there’s beautiful parts of Cuba, we needed to learn the language; we needed to live like Americans lived; we needed to eat like Americans ate; and we needed to watch TV that Americans watched. And that wasn’t for us to forget that we were Cuban. That’s just to assimilate into the country that had given us this newfound hope that so many Cubans don’t have.”
So eager to embrace the American way, Soltura’s grandmother became the first of the family to become a naturalized citizen.
“Then my father and my mother became the second to become naturalized. And vicariously, because I was still young, I became, I didn’t have to take the test, I just had to raise my right hand and swear that I was want to be part of the United States, a citizen,” he said.
Soltura, who got the medical treatment he needed after arriving in America, grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Kempner High School in Sugar Land in 1996.
Soltura joined the Rosenberg Police Department and in 2006 graduated salutatorian from the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy. He was in the first class that Terry Lynch taught as the director of the program.
“When I was with Rosenberg, we were the pioneers really of policing the way that we do through social media; law enforcement policing through social media,” Soltura said.
In 2014, Lynch was serving as chief of police in Wharton and had an officer about to leave. He knew immediately who he wanted to replace the officer.
“I knew what he had done at a previous department, and when the opportunity arose, I wanted him to be a part of this regime, and he’s prospered ever since and has promoted through the ranks and now he’s part of the command staff,” Lynch said.
He said he and Soltura have the same beliefs about community policing and being engaged with the community.
“I saw the spirit churning within him… His love for this profession and his love for the citizens… He thought like I did, he thought it was more about protecting the citizens and interacting with the citizens, and that there’s more to law enforcement than just making arrests and stuff like that,” Lynch said.
Today Soltura is the lieutenant over the criminal investigations department where he supervises four detectives.
“I’m the public information officer for the police department. I am the backup public information officer for the city. I do the social media page, Facebook. I’m one of two drone pilots … for the PD. I teach citizens police academy,” he said, ticking off a list of his duties.
Soltura and his wife Megan have a 15-year-old son, Aric, who wants to serve his country as a pilot in the Air Force. Soltura is proud of him and said service to community and country cannot be underrated. Lynch agrees.
“He (Soltura) embodies the American dream and the American spirit more than most naturally born Americans. And that’s something. There’s a lot to be said about that,” he said.
