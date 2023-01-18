Hundreds of Wharton County residents received treatment for COVID-19 this holiday season, but even with the spike in diagnoses, serious cases were rare.

Holiday gatherings worry health officials, as close proximity aids in the spread of disease, even with 63.11% of the county having received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and 54.28% of the population being fully vaccinated as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

