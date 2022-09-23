As one Wharton County constable continues to recover, commissioners will consider replacing the vehicle of another destroyed in a high-speed chase.
Precinct 3 Constable Robert Holder continues to recover from injuries sustained Aug. 31 when his truck was struck from behind while he working an off-duty job controlling traffic on U.S. 59 at Mackay.
His self-purchased vehicle was destroyed in the crash.
Wharton County constables are responsible for their own vehicles generally. However, the City of East Bernard pays $160,000 to Wharton County to help provide law enforcement coverage in the small community.
Those funds were used to purchase two patrol vehicles for Precinct 2 constable deputies in past years.
One of those units was destroyed Feb. 25, 2021, when Deputy Constable Roderic Taylor was accidentally struck by a grain hopper while pursuing a racing motorcycle along U.S. 59 in El Campo.
“Thankfully the deputy wasn’t seriously injured, but our insurance declared the car a total loss,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding the insurance company is only covering a portion $49,503 vehicle.
Commissioners are being asked during the upcoming Monday session to provide $12,000 of a purchase shortfall between the insurance settlement and the purchase cost, dollars already budgeted for this year.
“I’m guessing the cost has since risen another $1,800 because Precinct 2 Constable (JA) Syzmanski is covering that with his forfeiture funds,” Spenrath said.
For each constable’s office, the county covers in-car computers and body cams, travel and basic maintenance.
Holder’s destroyed vehicle was his own. At this point, the county has not addressed whether it will consider assisting with his or any other constable’s patrol efforts outside the East Bernard funding.
“Constable Holder is an outstanding man as well as a great law enforcement officer ... From looking at the after-pictures, I know he is blessed to still be with us,” Spenrath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.