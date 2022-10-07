The City of Wharton will host a public engagement meeting regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Flood Reduction Project – Levee – Lower Colorado River Phase 1 Construction for the City of Wharton.
Wharton city staff and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Wharton Civic Center, O’Quinn Room, 1924 N. Fulton St.
