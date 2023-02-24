WCYF gets early start this year

The Wharton County Youth Fair is coming back early this year, returning March 23-April 1.
This year the fair is dedicated to Clemente Pardo Jr., lovingly called “Junior” by those associated with the fair. He was a groundskeeper who worked at the fairgrounds from 2012 until dying of cancer in January.
With the fair moved up this year, all the prelude events are stepped up as well. The 47th annual Bar-B-Que Cook-off starts with check-in March 17. Entries are already arriving with seven teams signed up as of Feb. 24. Usually 100 or more teams compete when coals get hot.
The first place brisket will represent Wharton County at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in 2024, with the entry fee paid by the WCYF, although that’s changing as of next year.
Wharton County Area Go Texan – which provided the passes to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to the winning WCYF brisket team – and the Go Texan Committee are planning on hosting their own cook off and sending a team in the future.
“This is the last year the WCYF is sponsoring the entry fee to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo cook off,” President Ed Weinheimer said Thursday during the annual Media and Sponsor Day dinner.
First place chili, beans, pork ribs and chicken, as well as second place brisket, will still receive an invitation to the 2024 WCYF Bar-B-Que Cook-off.
Alongside the cook-off judging on March 18, Wharton County’s leading ladies will strut their stuff at the annual WCYF pageants.
All contestants must live in Wharton County or attend a school in Wharton County.
• Kindergarten-second graders will participate in the Little Mr. and Miss Pageants.
• Third-fifth graders will participate in the Princess Pageant.
• Sixth-eighth graders will participate in the Junior Miss Pageant.
• High school students will participate in the Queens Pageant.
Scholarships are on the line for winners: $500, a crown, belt buckle, and other prizes for the queen. Other winners, including runners-up, will receive prizes including belt buckles and scholarships.
Wharton County Junior College in partnership with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association kicks off the fair with a rodeo on Friday, March 24. Slack performances are at noon and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.
The Creative Arts judging begins Friday, March 24. The event has 748 contestants, between 1 and 76 years old, submitting 3,056 projects. The fair will award $75 for each first place piece as well as scholarships and belt buckles up for grabs for student competitors.
New this year is a culinary arts division with contestants baking six cupcakes and submitting them on a themed board.
“I’m excited with the addition of culinary arts contest, because we’re bringing in new people and people that probably wouldn’t have done things at the fair,” Weinheimer said.
Saturday, March 25, the WCYF hosts Neal McCoy, Doug Stone and TG Sheppard in concert at 8:30 p.m. with a mix of classic and contemporary country music.
After a glowing success last year on the Midway, the Wine Down tent will be 5-11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, March 29-31.
After general admission, patrons over 21 can purchase wine by the bottle or the glass and enjoy live entertainment, with either red, white or sparkling wine. Alcohol purchased at events can be consumed on the fairgrounds.
April 30 rounds out the WCYF with 846 livestock exhibitors registered, the most entrants in five years, all competing for the 275 slots in the Sale of Excellence.
Tejano Night at the Beer Garden will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, featuring live music performed by ConXzion and D.J. Jammil Ray, both Tejano artists.
Moore’s Greater Shows will be hosting the carnival at the WCYF this year, a returning troupe bringing back favorites like the Zipper and the Starship 3000 rides.
Admission prices haven’t changed from the past year. Unlimited ride vouchers for the carnival can be purchased in advance for $30 at advertised locations or for $35 at the door. Season passes to the fair can be purchased for $40 or $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children between 6-12. For children under five, entry is free. The fair is located at 6036 FM 961 in Crescent.
