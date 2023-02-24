WCYF gets early start this year

Wharton County Youth Fair President Ed Weinheimer welcomes guests to the annual Media and Sponsor dinner Thursday evening at the fairgrounds.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton County Youth Fair is coming back early this year, returning March 23-April 1.

This year the fair is dedicated to Clemente Pardo Jr., lovingly called “Junior” by those associated with the fair. He was a groundskeeper who worked at the fairgrounds from 2012 until dying of cancer in January.

