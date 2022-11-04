The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office recently received several complaints about scam calls.
The caller says they work for the sheriff’s office and advises that he will arrest them for not reporting to jury duty. The caller then demands money to be sent to them immediately or he will come and arrest them.
“The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office nor any law enforcement agency would ever call and demand that you send them money for missing jury duty,” the WCSO said in a statement. “If you receive a call from this scammer, just hang up. If you are a victim of this scammer and have sent money, contact your local law enforcement jurisdiction and report immediately.”
