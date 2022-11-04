The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office recently received several complaints about scam calls.

The caller says they work for the sheriff’s office and advises that he will arrest them for not reporting to jury duty. The caller then demands money to be sent to them immediately or he will come and arrest them.

