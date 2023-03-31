HLSR broke records in 2023

Country star Brad Paisley performs March 18 on the star stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Earlier in the day he was inducted into RodeoHouston’s Star Trail of Fame.

 Joe Southern

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returned full swing in 2023, welcoming more than 2.4 million guests over the 23-day event.

This year’s show had some of the best weather in Rodeo history, action-packed RodeoHouston competitions, 10 record-breaking auctions, and an addition of a new star on the Star Trail of Fame. 

