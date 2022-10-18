Jury selection starts in Satterfield case

Robert Allen Satterfield

Jury selection is now under way in the capital murder case against Robert Allen Satterfield who stands accused of killing an Angleton man, his wife and 5-year-old child before burning their bodies outside of Burr.

If jurors ultimately convict Satterfield, prosecutors for the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty during a punishment phase in the 329th District Court with District Judge Randy Clapp presiding.

