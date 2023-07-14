County officials approved funding beefing up security at county buildings and accepted a donation for the sheriff’s office during Monday’s commissioners court session.
Commissioners unanimously approved the installaton of new security at the Wharton County Jail and the courthouse.
Guardian Security Systems of Lubbock was approved for both installations, for $34,304.60. At the Wharton County Courthouse, Guardian will install 14 security cameras as well as all the necessary hardware required for the system at a cost of $26,169.40. Exact installation sites are kept secret for security purposes.
At the jail, Guardian will install access control on two doors as well as new locks and a door over-ride in the evidence room and a new camera for the remaining $8,135.20.
Commissioners unanimously approved the donation of about $2,210 from the Wharton County 100 Club for bullet-proof vests for the sheriff’s office.
Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar made the request, citing safety concerns as department vests were reaching the end of their useful five-year life span. This donation, in conjunction with the Department of Justice grant the sheriff’s office has sought, would pay for the new vests entirely, although some county money would be spent and reimbursed from the grant.
Impact Promotional Services of Fort Worth bid $4,403.76 for eight vests.
Commissioners approved spending $9,500 for a used herbicide truck from El Campo Spraying out of Precinct 1’s Road and Bridge Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.