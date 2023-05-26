WCJC honors degreed nurses at spring pinning ceremony

Wharton County Junior College has graduated 25 students earning their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing, celebrated with a pinning ceremony at the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester on the Wharton Campus.
Wharton County Junior College has graduated 25 students earning their Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing, celebrated with a pinning ceremony at the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester on the Wharton Campus.
Graduates included:
• Austin County: Elizabeth Vargas of Sealy and Lizeth Gallegos of Sealy.
• Brazoria County: Kendall Owens of Lake Jackson and Killi Chastain of West Columbia.
• Colorado County: Adriana Espinosa of Eagle Lake, Ashley Kutac of Weimar and Philip Torres of Sheridan.
• Fort Bend County: Megan Smith of Richmond, Briana Morales of Rosenberg, Karyna Salinas of Sugar Land, Kathleen Pham of Missouri City, Alexandra Bella of Katy, Kristen Reed of Richmond, Jessica Sloan of Richmond, Ian Bandalan of Stafford, Adrienne Dover of Sugar Land, Felicia Hopes of Rosenberg and Mark Knesek of Richmond.
• Matagorda County: Maria Palomares of Midfield.
• Wharton County: Jodi Dryden of Wharton, Jacqueline Granados of El Campo, Skye Dawson of Wharton, Amy Cardenas of El Campo, Madison Bartlett of El Campo and Ashley Collins of Wharton.
The Associate Degree Nursing program begins in August at the Wharton campus and in January at the Sugar Land campus. A 12-month LVN-ADN transition program begins in May for students already licensed as vocational nurses.
Median pay for degreed nurses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is around $75,000 annually.
