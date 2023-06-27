With ERCOT issuing its first power conservation notice this year, it’s possible that another scalding summer will strain the power grid and the presence of more local power substations might not help directly.

The voluntary notice came out of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on June 20 and covers 4-8 p.m. “ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the notice read.

