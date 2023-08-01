An Eagle Lake man accused of killing two people while driving drunk two years ago is back in the Wharton County Jail.

Wharton police say 23-year-old Deleon Deshawn Perkins of 16931 FM 102 was drunk July 18, 2021 when his east bound 2003 Chevrolet pickup rolled through a stop sign in the 500 block of East Caney around 1 a.m., colliding with a 2003 four-door Acura at the intersection with North East Avenue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.