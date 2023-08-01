An Eagle Lake man accused of killing two people while driving drunk two years ago is back in the Wharton County Jail.
Wharton police say 23-year-old Deleon Deshawn Perkins of 16931 FM 102 was drunk July 18, 2021 when his east bound 2003 Chevrolet pickup rolled through a stop sign in the 500 block of East Caney around 1 a.m., colliding with a 2003 four-door Acura at the intersection with North East Avenue.
The Acura’s driver, Christopher E. Watley, 42, of El Campo, and passenger Megan D. Sandberg, 34, of Wharton, were killed.
Perkins was injured in the crash and transported to Oak Bend Medical Center’s emergency room. After treatment he was taken to the county jail where he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.
Booked for being off bond on two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, Perkins was held without bond as of press time.
Additional information was not available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.