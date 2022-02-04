Commissioners to set election, consider courthouse cleaning bid

Wharton County will hold a special session of commissioners court Monday morning to set elections and to consider bids for repairing the courthouse.
The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 7, at 9 a.m. at the county annex building, 309 E. Milam St. The first item on the agenda will be to “Take all appropriate action to approve joint primary resolution between Democratic Party Chair, Republican Party Chair, and Wharton County Election Officer to conduct joint primary election on March 1, 2022, and if needed, Wharton County Joint Primary Runoff Election May 24, 2022.”
The second item is to take action on a proposal from Mid-Continental Restoration Company, Inc., for exterior building cleaning and painting of the historical courthouse. The company, which has been power washing the exterior of the building recently, submitted a bid of $179,131.
