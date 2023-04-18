Sherrell Speer: Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 5

Name: Sherrell Speer
Name: Sherrell Speer
Office seeking: Wharton ISD Board of Trustees Position 5
Age: 90
Address: 3015 County Road 231, Wharton
Contact information: 979-253-4048 or syspeer54@gmail.com
Occupation: I am semi-retired. Employed by Natural Gas Pipeline Co for 32 years and 10 months. I’m still active as a licensed auctioneer. I love assisting with fundraising event such as Wharton County Youth Fair Fund auction, Little League cake auction, Girls Softball cake auction and in the past Babe Ruth League, as well as auctions raising funds for those with health issues.
Family: Wife Sandra, three children
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
I am running for the school board because I have experience as a board member and I have a long-time interest in the success of our schools. I am running for re-election with the intention of making sure every student is on a path to graduate and is educationally equipped to lead a successful life.
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
I wish to pursue financial policies which provide an outstanding return on the investment in our school system.
Also to have the opportunity to improve district policies of curriculum and discipline in an effort to make our classrooms and schools safer, which includes all faculty members, while at the same time lifting up student performance.
As a board member you can count on me to do the best job I can to continue toward improvement of our schools and work for the best interest of all our students.
